After playoff berth, where are Chargers in 2026 NFL draft order?

With the Los Angeles Chargers' latest victory over the potent offensive team, the Dallas Cowboys, the Chargers are now 11-4. With a current win streak of four games, the Bolts have shifted their draft selection to a much lower pick.

The Chargers have most recently selected No. 22 overall in their most recent draft in 2025, selecting stalwart rookie Omarion Hampton. The Bolts were still able to find value in the draft even though they were later than the majority of the teams in the league.

So, with the previous draft showing that Hortiz can value anywhere in the first round, where does he pick in 2025?

After a playoff birth, where are the Chargers currently in the 2026 NFL draft order?

According to Tankathon, the Chargers are currently slotted to pick with the 25th overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft. This would place them right after the Buffalo Bills and right before their California counterpart, the San Fransico 49ers.

Previous players selected at 25th overall are: QB Jaxson Dart, OL Jordan Morgan, TE Dalton Kincaid, C Tyler Linderbaum and RB Travis Etienne.

With six teams currently being 11-4, much can be shaken up over the coming weeks. This, coupled with the playoffs right around the corner, the 2026 NFL draft order is very much in motion.

In this year's draft, players currently projected in that range to be a good fit for the Chargers are: OL



Francis Mauigoa, IDL

Kayden McDonald, OL

Olaivavega Ioane, DB

Colton Hood and EDGE

T.J. Parker.

With plenty of talent likely to be available for General Manager Joe Hortiz to select from, the Bolts are looking to continue their rise in the AFC in 2026 with a strong draft.

