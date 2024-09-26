5 Players to Watch in Chargers vs Chiefs Divisional Matchup
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers prepare for their biggest test of the season against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles is going to be interesting to monitor in this game, as coach Harbaugh will have to make some adjustments to his personnel after a number of key players will potentially be unavailable on Sunday. Here are five players to watch in this AFC West Divisional matchup.
1. AJ Finely
Chargers' All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr will not be a participant this Sunday due to a one-game suspension after an illegal tackle in week three. In his absence 2023 undrafted rookie TJ Finley will be asked to start at strong safety this week. Finely looked solid throughout the preseason and will have to play like a veteran on Sunday because he is filling some very large shoes in this Chargers' secondary.
2. Justin Herbert
Despite reaggravating his right ankle against the Steelers in week three, Chargers franchise quarterback Justin Herbert is adamant about suiting up against the Chiefs this Sunday. With the injuries to the Chargers' offensive line, it is a bit nerve-racking to see coach Harbaugh trot his quarterback out against a Steve Spagnuolo defense, however, Herbert is Los Angeles' best bet to pull off the upset.
3. Foster Sarell
Chargers' star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt were both listed as 'Did not Practice' after suffering injuries against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is likely that one of the starting tackles will not be available this upcoming Sunday which means backup Foster Sarell will be asked to protect Justin Herbert. With the schematic improvements made to this Chargers offensive line in the offseason, fans should be optimistic that Sarell will be able to fill in and protect his quarterback.
4. Chris Jones
The Chargers were down three offensive linemen in their latest injury report which will be advantageous for All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. The Chiefs' defensive scheme lines the star defender up in a number of different techniques throughout a game and with the defensive genius of coach Spagnuolo, Jones could be a handful to deal with for the Chargers.
5. Tuli Tuipulotu
Joey Bosa did not finish the game against the Steelers in week three after suffering a hip injury. In the recent injury report, the Pro Bowl edge-rusher was listed as questionable for this week's Divisional showdown with the Chiefs which will open up an opportunity for Tuipulotu to have a breakout game for the Chargers. The second-year player flashed a lot of ability in his first three games of the season and alongside Khalil Mack, Tuipoluto could wreak havoc on this Kansas City offensive line.
