Chargers Working With New OL Combinations Amid Injuries to Starters
The Los Angeles Chargers are experimenting with different variations on the offensive line ahead of their divisional matchup.
Key starters including Joe Alt, Trey Pipkins III, and Rashawn Slater, are all dealing with injuries. All three offensive linemen didn't practice Wednesday.
It remains uncertain whether the trio will play in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Slater and Alt have been one of the best tackle duos in the league thus far. However, Alt is almost guaranteed to miss the AFC West showdown given he sprained his MCL.
As the availability of several linemen is still unknown, the Chargers are using different combinations on the offensive line this week at practice.
According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman played at left guard and center Wednesday.
Jamaree Salyer got reps at both right guard and right tackle. Foster Sarell was at left tackle and Sam Mustipher also had some reps at right guard.
There will be a lot of moving parts against the Chiefs. The matchup will likely be a display of how much depth Los Angeles really has. Several backups will likely have to fill in on both sides of the ball.
A total of 13 players were listed on the latest injury report. Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Joshua Palmer were among the players dealing with injury. Herbert is once again dealing with a recurring ankle injury.
Starting safety Derwin James will not suit up on Sunday. James is serving a one-game suspension for repeated violations of the NFL's safety rules.
The absence of James is a huge loss for the Chargers' secondary, especially since the team is already short-handed given the high number of injuries.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will have to decide whether it's best to rest his injured starters or if players should push through the face of Kansas City.
This is the worst-case scenario for a team that was hoping to challenge the undefeated Chiefs. The Chargers won't be at full form Sunday, which makes the task almost impossible.
Since the Chargers are scheduled to play 13 straight weeks after the upcoming bye week, Harbaugh may decide its best for the injured starters to recover for games down the stretch.
The Chargers will face the Chiefs again in December. It seems as though that game will be a better matchup among the divisional opponents, if both teams are healthy.