Biggest Key Matchups to Watch For as Chargers Try to Stay Undefeated against Panthers
The Los Angeles Chargers have the opportunity to start the NFL season 2-0 for the first time since 2012, as they take on the lowly Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Although the Panthers are not expected to be an admirable opponent, Los Angeles could use this game to improve on some of the mistakes that they made in their week one game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are three key matchups to look for as the Chargers look to remain undefeated in week two.
1. The Chargers WRs Vs Panthers' Secondary
Justin Herbert only threw for 144 passing yards in the Chargers' season debut against the Raiders. The rushing game for Los Angeles was extremely effective, so an extraordinary passing effort was not needed from Herbert. However, with a young receiving core featuring rookie Ladd McConkey and second-year player Quinton Johnston, it will be important for Herbert to continue to develop chemistry with his group.
The Panthers look awful on the defensive side of the football and could be the perfect secondary for these young Chargers' receivers to develop their confidence. It will be interesting to see if McConkey and Johnston can consistently get open against a below-average group of Carolina defensive backs.
2. J.K. Dobbins Vs Panthers Front-Seven
J.K. Dobbins' performance against the Raiders in week one was electric as he went for 10 carries, 135 Yards, and one touchdown. After spending the last two seasons dealing with season-ending injuries, Dobbins has emerged as a home run hitter for the Chargers rushing attack.
With Gus Edwards sharing the workload it will be interesting to monitor how the Chargers decide to handle Dobbins' pitch count, especially with the injury history he carries. Dealing with a poorly coached group of Panthers linebackers could be a huge confidence builder for Dobbins as he tries to make his case for Comeback Player of the Year.
3. Chargers OL vs Panthers DL
The offensive line for the Chargers looked completely different in week one as they were physical in the run game and kept Justin Herbert upright in the pocket majority of the game.
Carolina lost Derrick Brown, their best defensive lineman to a season-ending knee injury against the New Orleans Saints in week one. The Chargers offensive line should be dominant in the trenches this Sunday because the Panthers do not have an answer for Rashawn Slater or first-round selection Joe Alt.
More News: Chargers' Joey Bosa Could Miss Sunday With Latest Injury Update