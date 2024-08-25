Biggest Takeaways From Chargers Preseason Finale Win vs Cowboys
The Los Angeles Chargers earned a 26-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys in their final preseason game of the summer. With the majority of the team's starters out, the Chargers put together their best offensive game of the preseason and forced six turnovers against the Cowboys.
Tony Jefferson dominates
Perhaps nobody has had a better single-game performance in the preseason this year than safety Tony Jefferson did on Saturday. The 11-year veteran appeared everywhere on the field — and everywhere on the stat line — as he stymied the Cowboys' offense with 14 total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Jefferson, who signed with the Chargers in June, played like he has not missed any time despite coming out of retirement this offseason. Jefferson retired after the 2022 season and spent the 2023 season in the Baltimore Ravens' front office, but opted to return to the game for this season.
Offense shows life without Herbert
The Chargers offense, or lack thereof, was one of the primary storylines for the team through the first two weeks of the preseason. With quarterback Justin Herbert out due to a foot injury, the Chargers were unable to muster a touchdown behind backup quarterback Easton Stick through their first two losses, creating concern for the scenario in which a backup would have to come in for Herbert.
Stick and the offense were far from perfect against the Cowboys — he completed just 41.4 percent of his passes and also threw an interception — but they showed the ability to make a few explosive plays and get in the end zone. Derius Davis kicked off the Chargers' scoring with a 70-yard rushing touchdown on an end-around.
Stick later earned the Chargers' second touchdown of the day with a 78-yard touchdown down the field to wide receiver Simi Fehoko, his best throw of the preseason.
Chargers defense dominates
The Chargers' defense has been the bright spot for the team throughout the preseason, and Saturday was no different. Led by Jefferson's performance, the Chargers forced six turnovers, and three sacks, and scored a touchdown.
The defense was on the field for over 40 minutes of the game but did not let the Cowboys wear them down. Instead, the Chargers capped off the afternoon with a 25-yard pick-six from Tre'Mon Morris Brash.