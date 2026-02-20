Chargers Show Up Big In Hypothetical Trade Offers for Maxx Crosby

The Los Angeles Chargers feel like one of the least likely teams in the NFL to strike up a trade for Las Vegas Raiders superstar pass-rusher Maxx Crosby.

Reasons abound. Start with the cost. The Raiders will want a godfather type offer to let a player like Crosby walk. Not only is there a big trade asking price, Crosby goes to his new team with a massive contract salary, too.

Go to the Chargers themselves, next. General manager Joe Hortiz’s careful cap management that has blended well with coaching staff needs have stopped them from doing major blockbuster items like this. They’d rather sign a Poona Ford or re-sign one of their own like Khalil Mack.

Don’t forget the AFC West factor, either. There’s probably an AFC West tax involved. Why would the Raiders want to line up against Crosby twice a year?

Despite all of this and more, the Chargers won’t stop coming up in Crosby trade projections, either.

Chargers-Raiders Maxx Crosby trade pitch outlined

National outlets will continue to draw up Crosby trade ideas.

ESPN’s Seth Walder writes the pitch for the trade in a new piece that dropped this week, offering up the Chargers’ reasoning:

“The Chargers, with Chris O'Leary replacing Jesse Minter at defensive coordinator, could use help at edge rusher. Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh are pending free agents, so the Chargers could use their bounty of cap space to trade for and absorb Crosby's contract. The fact that Crosby's deal is salary heavy (meaning the Chargers take on the money) and that he will turn 29 before next season, is why I'm not offering a first-round pick here.”

In the proposed deal, this is what the Chargers send over:

2026 second-round pick (No. 55 overall)

2026 sixth-round pick

2027 fifth-round pick

It’s not the worst asking price in the world for a player like Crosby…until one remembers he’s a $35.8 million cap hit in 2026 and nearly $30 million again in 2027 before a possible out in the deal.

The Chargers simply won’t do this, even at this asking price. Re-signing Mack, if he doesn’t retire, will take up a big chunk of cap space. Extending Odafe Oweh for the long-term even more so.

Oweh is the big priority for the Chargers this offseason. They identified him, traded for him and got the breakout. He’s far more likely to be the “blockbuster” item for the Chargers this offseason.

