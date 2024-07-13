Chargers' Derwin James Jr. Finishes Low In NFL Safety Ranking
Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James Jr. has been turning heads since entering the NFL. He is one of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball for the Bolts and has been a staple of the organization for years.
However, entering the 2024 season, James Jr. may find himself a little underrated. In a recent ranking of safeties around the NFL done by ESPN, James Jr. came in ranked at No. 7.
Last season, he posted 125 total tackles with two sacks and one interception. James Jr. was the anchor for the Bolts' secondary a season ago, even if the team wasn't very good.
His ability to navigate toward the ball when it's in the air separates him from others around the league. Especially this coming season, James Jr. will likely be counted on even more by defensive coordinator Jessie Minter.
Minter comes over to the Chargers with new head coach Jim Harbaugh and they both believe a defense should be the backbone of a team. James Jr. will likely have more on his plate this season as the team looks to bounce back from a poor 2023 season.
If he can perform well this year, James Jr. may finally get the recognition that he deserves. But for now, let people and teams sleep on him and it will be a lesson out on the field.
More Chargers: Young OLB Reacts to Returns of Pro Bowl Defenders