NFL Mock Draft Update Has Chargers Making Pick Right Out of Left 'Field'

This year’s NFL draft takes place in the Steel City. The three-day event runs from April 23-25, and will no doubt have its share of surprises.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Field Yates of ESPN recently released his two-round mock draft. He has the Los Angeles Chargers addressing an area in the first round that hasn’t really been mentioned over the last month or so in terms of other mocks. While more than a few other analysts have general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach looking at offensive line or even defensive line help, he has the Bolts opting for University of Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the 22nd overall selection.

Los Angeles Chargers could be stressing safety first

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

“In this year's deep safety class,” explained Yates, “McNeil-Warren has a strong shot to be the third one off the board in the first round. He is extremely fluid and long, with great play vision and natural disruption skills. He forced three fumbles in 2025, while recording 12 pass breakups and five interceptions over the past three seasons.”

“The Chargers have needs at edge and guard to address in the draft,” added Yates, “but safety is a sneaky area where they need to get younger. Derwin James Jr. will be a 30-year-old free agent next offseason.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this evaluation of the 6’3 1/2”, 201-pound defensive back. “Long, downhill safety capable of bolstering a team’s run defense and playing enforcer over the middle. McNeil-Warren is most valuable when playing near the line of scrimmage or in robber positioning. He anticipates well in coverage and is quick to close on receivers but will need to be protected by scheme to prevent speed mismatches. He’s urgent in run support and has a feel for slipping blocks/meeting runners early in the carry.”

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is an intriguing prospect

Notre Dame defensive backs coach Chris O'Leary during Notre Dame Fall Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana. | John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

“He’s a rangy tackler,” added Zierlein, “but needs to quiet his feet when diagnosing and flowing downhill to tackle. McNeil-Warren might be pigeon-holed schematically but he’s good at his job.”

Adding a defensive back that could aid the Chargers’ rushing defense would be a huge plus. In their 11 victories this past season, opponents managed only 83.7 yards per game on the ground. In the club’s six setbacks, Los Angeles’ defenders allowed exactly 145.0 yards per outing rushing. And right on cue, the Bolts allowed the Patriots to run for 146 yards in the wild card round in a 16-3 loss by Harbaugh’s club. Hence, that No. 8 ranking by the Chargers in terms of run defense was a bit of fool’s gold.

Finally, how ironic would it be if new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary, the Chargers’ safety coach in 2024, would have a shiny new toy for his unit at the position he specializes in.