Chargers' Derwin James Lands Fairly Low on Top-100 List Entering Season
Los Angeles Chargers Derwin James ranked No. 93 on the most recent NFL Top 100 Players list. James dropped more than 30 spots from his 2023 ranking which was foreseeable given his lowly campaign last season.
Under former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, the safety played a number of roles in the scheme. His many responsibilities in Staley's scheme greatly reduced his production on the field.
The Chargers defense struggled in 2023. The pass rush unit was ranked 20th in the league. Under former head coach Brandon Staley, the unit allowed fourth-downs to be converted at almost 60%.
In 2023, James didn't look anything like his best form which earned him a first-team All-Pro accolade as a rookie.
Despite his lowly campaign last year, James plays a pivotal role as a leader on the defense.
Now, with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at the helm of the unit, James is in a good position to bounce back this year.
Minter has revealed that he is cross-training the secondary players to increase their versatility on the field.
"Number one I think it's for their own individual value for the roster and trying to put themselves in the best position,"Minter said. "I think you got to be really careful sometimes of 'Who is the next best football player?' If your fourth guy goes down, I want the next-best player in the game. OK, he's a safety, he's a corner, he's a nickel. I want the next best football player in there."
"I think we try to approach it that way in teaching the guys position," Minter added. "It doesn't always perfectly line up like that. A corner can't go in there and always play safety and vice versa but I do think the versatility allows you to try to keep your best players out there and always have that next best guy available."
James wasn't the only member of the Chargers to make the list. Justin Herbert ranked at No. 28 and Rashawn Slater placed a spot higher than James at No. 95.
A notable snub from the list was Khalil Mack. The veteran edge rusher is coming off a stellar 2023 campaign where he recorded a career-high 17 sacks. Despite his age, the 33-year-old hasn't displayed that his production will halter this season.
James, along with several of his teammates, have the opportunity to prove people wrong with their performance this season.