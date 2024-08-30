Chargers' J.K. Dobbins on Chemistry With OL: 'This is Just Different'
The hype continues for the new era in Los Angeles. Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins said the chemistry he has with the offensive line is unique.
"Those guys are beasts. When you first put the o-line together and then you put the running backs with it, it takes chemistry," Dobbins told the media on Wednesday. "The offense last year was nothing like the offense we have this year. I'm trying to get chemistry with them and we're making sure we see it the same way. I think everybody's seeing it the same way. We have our chemistry, which is a beautiful thing to see because it's going to keep getting better and better and better. You're going to be like 'Dang, this is different.'"
Chargers fans have to wait just a few more days until they are able to witness the new regime kick off the season against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, the new regime added several key players in the offseason including Dobbins.
The running back signed a one-year, $1.61 million deal with the Chargers. His biggest struggle throughout his career has been staying healthy.
Dobbins is coming off a torn ACL injury that he spent all of the offseason recovering from, but he will be ready to go by Week 1.
"I'm feeling great. I'm feeling optimistic. I feel good about this year," Dobbins said.
Although he is slated to stand behind Gus Edwards on the depth chart, it wouldn't be surprising if Dobbins played just as well as Edwards this season. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes Dobbins is the star of the running back room, and if he can remain healthy, will have a monster season.
The running back duo spent time playing for the Baltimore Ravens so they have created a good rapport with one another. Dobbins and Roman have formed a friendship on and off the field which has helped them play unselfishly together.
Dobbins is also already comfortable with the scheme since he played under Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman in Baltimore.
"I love coach G-Ro. I think he's a great offensive mind," Dobbins said. "I do believe in him and I do believe that he will put me in the right positions at all times."
Despite having a bubbly and outgoing demeanor, Dobbins has a fiery side to his personality. It's exactly the kind of edge the running back room needs throughout the season.
"When I'm losing, you will not see me smiling," Dobbins added.
