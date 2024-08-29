Chargers Tried to Add Defender, But Lost Him on Waivers
The Los Angeles Chargers lost former New York Jets cornerback Shemar Bartholomew on waivers. Along with the Bolts, the Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, and New Orleans Saints had claimed Bartholomew, but the Panthers had priority and snagged him.
Bartholomew was released by the Jets on Tuesday. The 24-year-old defender had claims from four different teams, which was the most out of any player on Wednesday's waiver wire.
The cornerback had a notable preseason performance. Bartholomew allowed zero receiving yards over nine targets. He finished the preseason with an 85.2 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Chargers have already waived two secondary players who many speculated earned a spot on the 53-man roster. Veteran safety Tony Jefferson and JT Woods were waived by Los Angeles.
Thomy Harper was also waived by the Chargers which resulted in the safety being picked up by the Las Vegas Raiders on the waiver wire.
Although the Bolts lost out on Harper, Jefferson will likely sign with the Chargers practice squad which will effectively keep him with the club.
On Wednesday, the Chargers acquired Elijah Molden from the Tennessee Titans. The cornerback is slated to be a key piece in defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's unit.
Molden has the versatility that Minter envisions for every player in the secondary unit. Molden will likely play a backup role behind Derwin James, Jr. and Alohi Gilman. He also could step in as a cornerback or on special teams.
Molden played over a hundred snaps on special teams. Although the Chargers lost out on Bartholomew, Los Angeles added a versatile piece in Molden.
Earlier in training camp, Minter said that the secondary players are being cross-trained to add to their value as well as to develop into versatile player.
Minter hopes to insert the next best football player if a starter goes down.
"I think we try to approach it that way when teaching the guys positions. It doesn't always perfectly line up like that. A corner can't always go in there and play safety, and vice versa," Minter added. "But I do think the versatility allows you to try and keep your best players out there and try to have that next-best guy available. And then for those guys, create value for yourself."
Minter's teaching method has certainly helped players blossom into new roles. Woods is a prime example of this, despite being waived by the team.