Chargers' Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert Pre-Game Interaction Shows Chemistry Duo Has Built
The Los Angeles Chargers certainly put on a show in the season opener on Sunday, but it was a pre-game interaction that showcased the bond between head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert.
As the pair stood on the sideline, Harbaugh began to ramp up his quarterback by hitting his shoulder pads. Herbert mistakenly went in to hug Harbaugh, not realizing he wasn't finished with the duo's new pre-game routine.
Pat McAfee asked running back J.K. Dobbins about the funny interaction on Monday when he was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show.
Dobbins hadn't witnessed the pre-game routine between Harbaugh and Herbert until he appeared on the show.
"That's who coach Jim is, he's going to get you right," said Dobbins as he laughed. "He loves Justin, too. He going to get him right, I love that."
Long before Harbaugh had arrived in the NFL, he had expressed his respect for Justin Herbert. His public praise for the Chargers quarterback only fueled rumors of his return to the league.
Now the Chargers have notched their first win of 2024. Harbaugh has established a new brand of football in Los Angeles, one that featured tough, blue-collar, physical players.
It's evident his method worked for the Chargers after the offense pulled off a clutch second half. The unit scored on three of five drives in the second half.
"The past couple years, maybe we'd go three-and-out and punt the ball and things go a different way," Herbert said via the team transcript. "To be able to drive the ball down like that and put it in the end zone, and then have the defense come up with a big stop, it was awesome to see."
The Chargers established an identity in Week 1 and the victory was palpable for every player on the team.
"It shows that we're a physical team. We're a connected team," Daiyan Henley said. "And we don't back down to nobody. We don't care what your mindset or mentality is as a team, we're going to show you what ours is every time we're out there."
Harbaugh's pre-game routine with Herbert is a testament to how well the chemistry and rapport is between Harbaugh and his players.
The Chargers will look to get in the win column in Week 2, but the season opener performance was a powerful statement.
"We know there's a lot to improve on, and we will," Rashawn Slater said. "But to finish it like that is special. It means a lot to us."