Chargers Jim Harbaugh Refuses to Comment on Severity of Joe Alt Injury
One of the best picks from the 2024 NFL Draft was the selection of Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, who was acquired fifth overall by the Los Angeles Chargers. After three weeks into the 2024-25 NFL season, Alt has looked like a legitimate candidate for the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
The former Notre Dame standout has performed so well to start his career that fans have started to call him 'Ctrl, Alt + Delete'.
Unfortunately for Chargers nation, they will likely be without their rookie sensation after he had to leave their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday after going down with an MCL injury to his knee.
During media availability on Wednesday Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh was unwilling to comment on the severity of his phenom tackle's health, which should not come as a surprise after he's been vocal about not speaking too much on player injuries during offseason training camp.
A lot like their fellow Los Angeles franchise the Rams, the Chargers have dealt with a number of injuries over the first three weeks of the season.
There is also speculation surrounding the health of star players like Joey Bosa who is nursing a hip injury and franchise quarterback Justin Herbert who left in the third quarter of the Pittsburgh game after reaggravating an ankle injury he suffered in week two against the Carolina Panthers.
The loss of Alt is a huge blow for the Chargers as he has been historically great to start his career. In the first three games of his career, Alt has only given up one sack which was against TJ Watt, who is universally considered one of the three best pass rushers in the NFL currently.
This Chargers offensive line needed to be bolstered from a season ago after the group was one of the worst units in the league prior to 2024-25. The combination of Alt and Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater has been the remedy needed to improve this Chargers' offense.
Prior to injuring his MCL in his knee, Alt was a brick wall as he did not allow a single pressure or sack to Herbert. In week 2 the budding star was graded the number one overall offensive tackle according to PFF with an 87.2. If the Chargers plan to have postseason success, they will need to get Alt healthy as soon as possible.
More News: Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Offers Update on Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa, and Joe Alt Injuries