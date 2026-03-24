Why Charlie Kolar Will Break Out With The Los Angeles Chargers

Monday, Jan 26, 2026, the Los Angeles Chargers hired their biggest name since Jim Harbaugh came to town from the Michigan Wolverines. They hired former Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel. A young, offensive-minded coach, with plenty of documentation that he is a bright-minded coach who simply needs tools to work with.

Fast forward to March 9, 2026, the Bolts inked a contract with Charlie Kolar, a toolsy tight end from the Baltimore Ravens. Kolar, a former fourth-round selection who possesses a 9.12 RAS score, was able to carve out a role in the Baltimore offense during his four seasons with the team.

Charlie Kolar was drafted with pick 129 of round 4 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.12 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 90 out of 1014 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/ItAG94bUnO #RAS #Ravens pic.twitter.com/NLFXcZSeHj — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

During those four seasons, he collected 31 catches for 413 yards and four touchdowns. While these are not eye-popping numbers, they have steadily increased (as well as his playing time) each year, showing that he is only improving and getting better with each year in the NFL. This does not even account for the blocking prowess that he advanced throughout his career, becoming one of the best blockers in the entire league.

Now going into his fifth season, his first with Los Angeles, it is very possible for Kolar to reach a true breakout season, one that will really show his value as a $24.3 million signing.

Los Angeles Chargers Breakout Candidate: Charlie Kolar

With McDaniel running the offense and Kolar's untapped potential as a receiver, it seems like a safe bet that the former Raven will have a career high in receiving yards. Kolar is set to be behind the Chargers' breakout rookie Tight End, fifth-round pick, Oronde Gadsden II.

Even with the second place on the depth chart, McDaniel is known to use multiple tight ends often in his formations, coupled with a real focus on getting the football in opportune times. Just look at what he did last season with Darren Waller (283 yards and six touchdowns in nine games) and Greg Dulcich (335 yards and a touchdown in ten games).

TUA TO WALLER. DOLPHINS COME ALL THE WAY BACK.



LACvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/vMTbTcJfi1 — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2025

Beyond the blocking responsibilities that Kolar will have in this run-heavy offense, assuming he will reach over 300 receiving yards is not a stretch. Especially considering he is, at this stage of his career, a better player than both of the tight ends that were playing in Miami for McDaniel, this last season--especially considering they were playing with a rookie Quinn Ewers for a large portion of the year.

Kolar's 2026 season should be a very easy opportunity for Bolt fans to see another tight end breakout under the Harbaugh regime.

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