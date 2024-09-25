Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Offers Update on Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa, and Joe Alt Injuries
The Los Angeles Chargers could be a depleted bunch once their Week 4 matchup on Sunday arrives against their biggest rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an injury update on three key players: Joe Alt, Joey Bosa, and Rashawn Slater. He told the media that all three players aren't expected to practice today.
Harbaugh added that he won't comment on Alt's injury, despite it being reported, and that it is an MCL sprain.
All these three players are crucial to the Chargers' phenomenal start.
Alt suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will likely miss Sunday's game. The 2024 NFL Draft's No. 5 overall pick suffered the injury on the team's final offensive possession in the fourth quarter after Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward rolled into his right leg.
Alt has been great through the first three games of his career, although he had a tough time covering arguably the best defender in the league, T.J. Watt. Nonetheless, Alt is playing like a veteran thus far and has a bright future ahead of him.
Chargers Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa only played two snaps after aggravating a hip injury he nursed during the week. Bosa has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, especially during the last handful of seasons.
In the last two seasons, Bosa has played in only 14 games and has recorded 22 solo tackles, eight assists, nine tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, and 4.5 sacks. Although Bosa is as talented a player as the Chargers have had in recent memory, there is no doubt that he has struggled to stay on the field.
The 29-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler and 2016 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. Since then, he has struggled to put himself in the conversation of the best defenders in the league.
As for Slater, he left the game in the third quarter with a pectoral injury. He will also likely miss their crucial Week 4 game against the Chiefs.
Slater has been one of the league's best left tackles thus far. He has stayed relatively healthy in his career outside of 2022 due to a ruptured biceps.
Slater and Alt have been a great duo, producing a 77.0 PFF grade through three games.
The Chargers will likely be without three of their key players against their division rivals.
