Predicting Chargers Landing Spot in Wild AFC West
The AFC West has gone through Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs since the two-time MVP's emergence in 2018. When the Los Angeles Chargers hit the jackpot landing Justin Herbert in the 2020 NFL Draft, there was some thought that the Chiefs' dynasty could be compromised. Unfortunately, the Brandon Staley era was a disaster in Los Angeles which led to the Chargers seeking salvation in new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Coming off a College Football National Championship victory in 2024, Harbaugh was given the keys to the Chargers' franchise in hopes of delivering a Vince Lombardi Trophy. Harbaugh is tasked with improving some glaring holes that have plagued the Chargers over the last few seasons.
The Charger defense had been awful under the leadership of defensive-minded head coach Brandon Staley. The unit was ranked 28th, marking the first time since 1986 it has been ranked 20th or worse for three straight years. If players like Derwin James Jr., Khalil Mack, and Joey Bosa can stay healthy there should be an expectation that this Bolts' defense will rank within the top 10 this season.
Harbaugh will be looking to produce the Chargers' first 1,000-yard-rusher since Melvin Gordon in 2017 this upcoming season. The Charger's inability to establish an honest run game has hindered them and has caused their franchise quarterback to play hero ball at times, which could be a reason behind his injury history as of late.
The Chargers looked impressive in their preseason as they showed signs of physicality and toughness that we had not seen from this team in previous seasons. In an opening statement, Harbaugh talked about the attitude he was planning to attack this organization's rebuild with.
“The only job you start at the top is digging a hole, so we know we’ve got to earn our way. Be better today than yesterday. Be better tomorrow than today,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “My priorities are faith, family and football, and we are going to attack each with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”
The AFC West is wide open for the Chargers this year where a top 2 finish behind the Kansas City Chiefs is very possible. The Broncos will be fielding a rookie quarterback this season and the Raiders will be in the Shedeur Sanders sweepstakes looking towards the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chargers have a great opportunity in front of them to finish at the top of the division in their first season under Jim Harbaugh.
