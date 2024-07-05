Chargers' Joey Bosa Doesn't Believe LA's Poor Cafeteria Grade Is Accurate
In the NFL Player's Association survey earlier this year, the Los Angeles Chargers received an F letter grade in terms of food and cafeteria. It was a wakeup call for the team but one player disagreed with the ranking in the survey.
Despite the Chargers' poor grade in the survey, star edge rusher Joey Bosa doesn't believe that the grade is accurate. Bosa spoke about his thoughts on the subject.
"I'll eat here sometimes," Bosa said. "It may not be the best setup, but they'll prepare you food that's plenty good. ... They work harder than literally anybody in the entire facility. So they may not have the best means back there, but they freaking work their butts off, and that survey is not cool, man."
Luckily for Los Angeles, the Chargers likely won't have a failing grade for long. They entered into a partnership with Wolfgang Pack for a new food program.
Focusing on nutrition can be very impactful for a team in terms of winning on the field. Los Angeles is looking to build a better program going forward under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
If the team can get the players to buy in, they could make noise in the AFC. Los Angeles has the tools to be successful this season and much of it starts with how they go about nutrition throughout the year.
