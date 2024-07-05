Former Chargers Owners Named to Team's Hall of Fame
The Los Angeles Chargers have named two new members to the team's Hall of Fame — former owners Alex and Faye Spanos. The late Alex Spanos, father of current Chargers' owner Dean Spanos, originally purchased the team back in 1984.
Born in Stockton, California, Alex Spanos made his fortune by investing in real estate and building apartment complexes, forming his company the A.G. Spanos Companies. He formed the company in 1960 and later purchased the majority share of the Chargers from prior owner Eugene Klein for $48.3 million in 1984.
He married his wife, Faye Spanos, back in 1948 when she was 18 years old. The pair was married for 70 years, and Alex said that Faye was a huge reason for the success he had during his career. The couple died within a couple of months of each other in 2018, both living into their 90s.
"It's just a small way to honor them. They have done so much for all our family. It really makes me feel good, I know it does [for] my sister and brother," Dean Spanos said of his parents, via Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "They are the reason we're all here and they are the reason the Chargers are part of LA."
Dean added that his father's vision was a huge reason for the growth of the organization since Alex purchased it four decades ago. "We had a small little office in the stadium with one practice field. Now we have this huge facility here with 300-plus people," Dean said. "It's changed, but not to sound redundant, he would have clearly seen this potentially happening."
The Chargers Hall of Fame currently has 41 members, comprising of former players, coaches, general managers, and former owners of the franchise. Alex and Faye will be the 42nd and 43rd additions to the Hall.
More Chargers:
Chargers News: How Fresh Bolt is Developing Relationship with Justin Herbert