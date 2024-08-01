Chargers' Justin Herbert Sidelined For Weeks With New Injury
The Los Angeles Chargers have been hit with a huge injury, as starting quarterback and star Justin Herbert will now be sidelined with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot.
According to longtime Chargers beat writer, Daniel Popper:
"Justin Herbert was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot, Chargers announce. Per team: Doctors recommended two weeks in a boot, then graduated return to play. Expectation is he will be ready for the start of the regular season."
The good news is that it appears Herbert has only suffered a minor injury and will be in a walking boot for only two weeks. Popper indicated that Herbert should be ready to go for the start of the regular season, which is on Sep. 8.
The Chargers cannot afford another injury to Herbert, as he spent 2023 with a broken finger on his non-throwing hand. Despite the injury being on his left hand, it would be believed that the discomfort of that injury could have impacted his performance heavily.
Even worse Herbert also broke a finger on his throwing hand during Week 14 and was taken out for the rest of the season to undergo surgery on the broken finger.
The result of the injuries that Herbert faced in 2023 led to a less-than-stellar campaign resulting in the team going 5-12 overall.
The offense prowess of the Chargers lives and dies on Herbert having the time to load up and throw the ball with accuracy. Protection for Herbert has been paramount, and though the team lost center Corey Linsley, they signed Bradley Bozeman and drafted Joe Alt No. 5 overall to ensure the offensive line has solid starters.
Herbert suffered injuries in 2023 due to the offensive line not being at its best, and the result of that was his having to end his season prematurely.
Now, it appears Herbert will be nursing a leg injury that will keep him out of the rest of training camp and preseason. The hope is that he heals quickly enough to start on Sep. 8, otherwise, Easton Stick will likely get the start against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Herbert needs to be fully healthy to give the offense the best chance at making some noise, especially with the questionable receiver room the team is heading into 2024 with. Though DJ Chark Jr. and Joshua Palmer can be playmakers, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston are more of the bigger question marks.