Chargers Show Off Surprisingly Diverse Offensive Approach in Early Practices
As the Los Angeles Chargers kick off trainng camp, it appears that new head coach Jim Harbaugh and his new offensive coordinator Greg Roman are slated to employ a multifaceted approach to their offense, per Eric Smith of Chargers.com.
"When you come to practice every day, you're going to see us doing different things," Roman said. "We're going through our installation process for the last time, and every day is going to be a different emphasis."
"So, you might come out one day, we're throwing it all short. We're throwing it deep the next," Roman noted.
The Bolts have emphasized running backs during some practice days (Roman and Harbaugh's expected preference), while also exploring the passing game for Pro Bowler Justin Herbert on others.
According to Smith, Roman and Harbaugh's anticipated smashmouth offense is still seen as a priority.
"Yes, Harbaugh and Roman want the offense to be a physical unit that wears its opponents down with a bruising run game. And we will get a better assessment of that phase once the pads come on," Smith writes. "But they also understand the arm talent Herbert possesses and don't want to waste that explosiveness either."
After new team general manager Joe Hortiz traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth round draft selection and cut last year's WR2, Mike Williams, it seemed to signal the start of a run game-centric offense — a strange choice for one of the best passers in the game, Herbert, who's in just the second season of a five- year, $262.5 million contract extension he inked with the franchise last summer. The team also passed over two of the top three wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft in favor of former Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt, which again appeared to signal an interest in the aforementioned smashmouth approach.
It's fascinating to hear that Los Angeles might still want to toggle between its backs and wideouts going forward, after all.
