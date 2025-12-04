Chargers get great news at RB with roster move, just not with Omarion Hampton yet

The embattled running back position for the Los Angeles Chargers will get some reinforcements this week.

Those Chargers activated running back Hassan Haskins this week, opening his 21-day return window before the Week 14 encounter with the Philadelphia Eagles on primetime next Monday.

Haskins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7 againt the Indianapolis Colts and has been on injured reserve since. He’s now free to practice with the team and won’t count against the 53-man roster until fully activated.

A core member of special teams, the Chargers could certainly use the help there after that facet of the team came under fire before the bye for some of its struggles.

RB Hassan Haskins is on the field practicing — therefore the Chargers opened his activation window. @latimessports — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) December 3, 2025

RELATED: Omarion Hampton injury update hints at availability for Monday Night Football

Of course, Justin Herbert’s base offense could use the depth, too. What started as a solid–looking one-two punch for the Chargers spiraled out of control quickly when Najee Harris lost his season due to injury and first-rounder Omarion Hampton went to injured reserve.

The Chargers have since relied on third-stringer Kimani Vidal to carry the workload from the backfield, with names like Jaret Patterson coming up from the practice squad as depth.

With Hassan Haskins designated for return, the Chargers would become the first NFL team to use all of their return from IR regular season spots if he is activated.



They currently have five activations used: DT Otito Ogbonnia, RB Omarion Hampton and Haskins would be 6-8. — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) December 3, 2025

RELATED: Raiders’ Maxx Crosby responds in worst possible way to Justin Herbert shoving incident

If Haskins gets activated for the Week 14 game against the Eagles, there’s a chance he remains largely a presence on special teams, with Patterson there to spell Vidal.

But that’s if the Chargers don’t get Hampton back too, as he seems on track to return. If so, the first-rounder would likely split the work with Vidal as he eases back into things before a possible playoff push.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Film review shows Raiders dished blatant dirty hits as Chargers dominated

Why did Chargers sign another RB as Omarion Hampton injury comeback continues?

Justin Herbert injury tracker after Chargers QB undergoes surgery

Chargers hopeful on Justin Herbert, but confirm Trey Lance key practice reps

Potential Chargers free-agent target promoted by Steelers