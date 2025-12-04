Omarion Hampton injury watch unfortunately includes a yellow Chargers jersey again

Last week, questions popped up about why the Los Angeles Chargers signed another running back in free agency despite rookie running back Omarion Hampton being on his way back from injured reserve.

At the time, that signing looked more about the roster shuffling on the depth chart behind Hampton.

But maybe not.

As the Chargers started prepping for their Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday night, Hampton was back at practice in a yellow jersey.

Yellow, meaning a non-contact jersey.

Granted, maybe the Chargers are just taking extra precautions with Hampton before activating him to the 53-man roster later in the week. But that sort of ramp up, even with an additional day of prep before a Monday game, might not be the case.

Omarion Hampton back in a yellow jersey and taking handoffs from Trey Lance pic.twitter.com/qjehExYW3x — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 3, 2025

Not only did the Chargers add Royce Freeman to the practice squad last week, they also activated running back Hassan Haskins on Wednesday before Week 14

Initially, adding Freeman to the practice squad was a direct response to putting Jaret Patterson on the 53-man roster to pair with Kimani Vidal during last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

#Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on Omarion Hampton's potential return on Monday night:



“That question will be answered as the week unfolds … but what can I tell you, he’s on track and looking good.” — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) December 3, 2025

Granted, Vidal has been doing just fine when asked to carry the load, going for 126 yards and a score on a 5.0 average against the Raiders. But getting Hampton back and forming as lethal of a running game as possible would best protect Justin Herbert, who intends to attempt to play a week removed from surgery on his broken hand.

Hampton has appeared in just five games this year, rushing for 314 yards and two scores on a 4.8 average before suffering an ankle fracture. He's the obvious No. 1 for the future and they want him fresh for the playoffs, but the game against the Eagles is a critical one in the standings race.

