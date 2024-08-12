Chargers Linebacker Will 'Miss Some Time' After Suffering Injury
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Chris Rumph II has sustained a foot injury and the team announced he will "miss some time," per ESPN's Kris Rhim.
Rumph left Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday early after helping record one tackle. Rumph also dealt with a foot injury last season when he suffered a fractured foot in the second half of the year that landed him on the injured reserve.
The 2021 fourth-round pick out of Duke is heading into his fourth season with the Bolts and the final year of his rookie contract. He was limited to just six games last season when he recorded five total tackles and one fumble recovery.
Rumph played the majority of games in his first two seasons. The 6-foot-2 linebacker appeared in 16 games as a rookie, recording 19 total tackles and one sack. He followed that up by appearing in 15 games during his sophomore season, notching 15 total tackles and two sacks.
The missed time could hurt Rumph, who is competing for one of the deepest positions on the team. Rumph is expected to be relegated to a third-team spot as the Chargers already have four strong edge rushers in Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Bud Dupree, and Tuli Tuipulotu.
The former Defensive Player of the Year in Mack and Pro Bowler in Bosa are the clear starters whenever available, as the two players are regarded widely as two of the best edge rushers in the NFL.
The Chargers signed Dupree in free agency this past spring, a veteran rusher who has 53 sacks over his career thus far. Along with Dupree, Tuipulotu is heading into his second season after a promising rookie campaign in which he notched 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Rumph was already going to have to fight for playing time, but earning snaps will likely become harder as he comes back from his second straight foot injury and the talent ahead of him on the roster.
Rumph joins a number of Chargers who have been injured or missed practice time during training camp this summer. The primary injury to the Chargers is to quarterback Justin Herbert, who is out for multiple weeks with a plantar fascia injury in his foot. The Chargers hope to have their quarterback back in time for the regular season, which begins on Sep. 8.