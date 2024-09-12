Chargers Newly Signed Defensive Lineman Surprisingly Lands in Top Rankings For Week 1
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up the stellar win in Week 1 to kick off their 2024 season against the Las Vegas Raiders, 22-10.
The Chargers didn't have the strongest start to the game, but they imposed their will and kept the Raiders' offense in check. Los Angeles was stout on defense, something we haven't seen in the past. With the new regime intact, led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers' defense showed up and showed out in Week 1.
One of the standout Charger defenders was defensive tackle, Poona Ford. Ford was outstanding in his Charger debut and recorded an 89.2 PFF grade, which ranked third among interior defenders.
Ford signed a one-year contract with the Chargers in the offseason after playing a depth role for the Buffalo Bills in 2023.
The 28-year-old was a problem for the Raiders front as he caused havoc. There were multiple plays where Ford was a problem for the opposing team. For instance, the Raiders were trying to set up a screen for running back Alexander Mattison, but Ford reads the play after getting through the A gap without much resistance from the Raiders' offensive line.
Instead of chasing after quarterback Garnder Minshew, Ford runs with Mattison and tips the ball. Mattison tries to corral it, but Ford continues to play through his hands. Eventually, knocking the ball out and forcing the Raiders into a third down.
The tape showed Ford's impact, and so did the stats. In the win over the Raiders, he recorded three total tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and an interception that he returned for three yards.
Not too much was expected of Ford heading into the season, but if he can continue his stellar play, he could take the Chargers' defense to another level.
Ford is in his seventh season in the NFL and his first in Los Angeles. He began his career in the Pacific Northwest as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after the 2018 NFL Draft.
He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Seahawks before signing a one-year contract with the Bills in May 2023. In one season with the Bills, he played eight games and recorded nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits, and one sack.
Ford hopes to stay healthy this season and lead L.A. to new heights.
