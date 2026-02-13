3 Seahawks Players Chargers Should Target in NFL Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks are fresh off a Super Bowl 60 victory over the New England Patriots. The Los Angeles Chargers and Seahawks have multiple similarities stemming from their multiple connections in the coaching staff and scheme.

The Chargers could look to target several of the players set to be free agents from the Super Bowl champions. Seattle, like Los Angeles, is in a very healthy cap situation and they may not let any of their key contributors walk in free agency.

The Chargers and Seahawks essentially run the same defense with minor differences. Transitions from the defensive side of the ball should be easy to project if there are any player matches. Seattle's former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak ran an offensive system which had its roots in the Shanahan system. New Chargers offensive coordinator has philosophical roots in the same system.

Free agent Seahawks the Chargers should consider in free agency

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks made a very important mid-season trade with the New Orleans Saints for wide receiver Rashis Shaheed. Shaheed became a threat on offense with gadget plays and deep pass explosive plays. Shahid had an average depth of target of 15.8 yards in his time with the Seahawks.

Shaheed took several rushing snaps as well on jet motions and sweeps. His biggest impact came on special teams. He accounted for three special teams touchdowns from week 14 to the Super Bowl. The Chargers need competition at the returner spots after dealing with injuries through most of 2025.

If Seattle lets Shaheed walk, Seattle's special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh may give a positive recommendation to his father's Chargers down South.

Offensive tackle Josh Jones

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Chargers saw a world without their two starting offensive tackles this past season and it did not go well. Josh Jones, in his lone season with the Seahawks, was forced into the starting lineup down the stretch of the season and played well enough for Seattle to win and scheme around any deficiencies.

Jones is a veteran who has played both left and right tackle. The Chargers do not have tackles on the roster other than their two returning starters. Looking for a veteran with playoff experience who proved to play well in a Shanahan-rooted offense may be in the cards for the Chargers to shore up their depth along the offensive line.

Edge rusher Boye Mafe

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Chargers have multiple internal free agent edge rushers, including Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack. The Chargers often run three-edge-rusher sets on known passing downs. If the Chargers lose one or both Oweh and Mack, they will need at least one additional edge rusher to join the rotation.

Mafe has consistently produced over 40 pressures a season and could take over a role on the Chargers defense. Edge rushers on the open market are difficult to value, but if the Chargers have a need, they have plenty of tape to study of Mafe in this exact defense.

This upcoming draft class is also loaded with edge rushers that can start or fill roles.

Summary

The Chargers are very connected to the Seattle Seahawks and it would make sense for them to kick the tires on multiple free agents from Seattle. Both teams have a good amount of cap space entering this off-season but the Super Bowl victory may give Seattle players an extra premium on their contract price tags this off-season.

