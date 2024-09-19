Chargers News: Bolts Could be Without Offensive Star due to Latest Injury Report Update
The Los Angeles Chargers look to remain undefeated in week three as they prepare for a real test against the Mike Tomlin-led Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers are off to their first 2-0 start since 2012 and there is budding speculation that this season can be special under the leadership of Michigan Wolverines legendary head coach Jim Harbaugh.
As this team prepares for its Sunday afternoon showdown, an injury to one of their pass-catchers may prove to be costly for the Bolt's offense.
In the offseason the Chargers elected to trade Pro-Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen to Chicago after he refused to re-structure his contract coming off an extremely productive season a year ago. With the former Los Angeles star receivers' departure, the Chargers are going to rely on a young group of perimeter weapons in the passing game this season.
The Chargers' recent injury report may leave a level of concern for fans as it was announced that wide receiver Joshua Palmer missed his second consecutive practice after injuring his elbow in week two against the Carolina Panthers.
The Chargers are already dealing with a number of banged-up players, most notably Joey Bosa and Justin Hebert who were limited this week as they deal with ailments suffered against the Panthers.
This Bolt's offense has been very run-oriented to start the season, however, against one of the best defenses in the league the Chargers will have to be efficient in the passing game if they want to improve to 3-0.
The injury to Palmer could be a significant loss for the Chargers if the fourth-year player out of Tennessee can't suit up. This passing offense will be heavily reliant on Quentin Johnston and rookie Ladd McConkey. Both players have shown glimpses of potential, although, against one of the best secondaries in football these two young wide receivers will have to grow up fast.
One thing worth noting is that former first-round pick from a year ago Johnston had a breakout performance against the Panthers last Sunday. The former TCU horned frog hauled in two touchdowns from Herbert which should be a good confidence builder for him as he progresses as a player throughout this season.
If the Chargers want to improve on their winning streak they will need these young wide receivers to win against man coverage. It is likely that the Steelers' gameplan will be heavily predicated on stopping the run and forcing the Chargers' weapons to win on the outside in man coverage.
