Biggest Matchups to Watch as Chargers Look to Stay Undefeated vs Steelers
The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to a hot start to their 2024-25 NFL season under the leadership of head coach Jim Harbaugh. For the first time since 2012 the Chargers are 2-0 and look like a completely different team than the groups previously fielded by now San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach Brandon Staley.
The Chargers travel to Pittsburgh in week three to take on a physical Steelers team that will give them their first real test of the season thus far. Here are three of the biggest matchups as the Chargers look to stay undefeated against the Steelers.
1. Chargers Offensive Line vs Steeler Defensive Line
The newly remodeled Chargers offensive line has looked significantly improved after being one of the worst units in the NFL a season ago. The tackle combination of first-round selection Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater looks like they could be one of the best duos in all of football. The Los Angeles offensive line played exceptionally against the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas but those were matchups that this group was expected to dominate the first two weeks of the season. A Steelers front-seven led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate TJ Watt will be the best group that this Chargers line has gone up against so far. This matchup will be a great measuring stick to see how much this group has improved from a year ago.
2. Justin Fields Vs Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert is expected to play on Sunday despite being limited in practice this week as he heals from an ailment to his ankle. Fields has played well in his role as starting quarterback for the Steelers, the former Ohio State Buckeye has taken care of the ball really well so far and will be a threat to have a breakout game as his confidence has grown over the first two weeks of the season. Herbert will be up against a really tough Pittsburgh defense and the Chargers' offense will be reliant on his ability to extend plays downfield if they want to win this game. This game will come down to which quarterback makes more plays for their team down the stretch.
3. Chargers WRs vs Pittsburgh Secondary
This young core of Chargers wide receivers will have their work cut out for them Sunday as they are up against one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Second-year pass-catcher Quentin Johnston had a two-touchdown performance in week two against the Panthers which should be a confidence builder for a player that the Chargers need to blossom over the course of the season. If the Chargers want to remain undefeated they will need their receivers to get in open in-man coverage.
