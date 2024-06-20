Chargers News: Greg Roman Loving Work Ethic From Players This Summer
The Los Angeles Chargers OTAs and mandatory minicamp came to an end last week, and the Bolts have a break until training camp begins. The team's voluntary offseason program began back on April 2 and went on for over two months before the players got a break from the organized team program until late July.
New Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman was nothing but complimentary of their work during the team's offseason program so far. Roman shared toward the end of the minicamp that they had installed the offense four times, and learning the offense has been a top priority for the team so far.
Roman was particularly complimentary of the Chargers' offensive line group. The current starting offensive line group features Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Trey Pipkins, and No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt.
"Really excited about the offensive line, how they're working. They're really exmbracing what we're trying to do. I can’t speak highly enough of how those guys are working,” Roman told reporters last week. “You can start to visualize some things you can do with those guys. “They’re very versatile, very good athletes, they pull well, they can come off the ball and knock people back. They can go reach people. We’re really excited about that group.”
The team's investment into their offensive line this offseason is expected to pay off in both protecting their quarterback, bringing in a physical style of play, and executing a strong run scheme in 2024. Having top-line play is important for any team, but especially for how the Chargers want to run their offense.
