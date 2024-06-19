Chargers News: How LA is Reconfiguring Its O-Line This Offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers are reinvesting in their offensive line this offseason, per Eric Smith of Chargers.com.
To wit, L.A. spent its first pick in this year's 2024 NFL Draft on an offensive tackle, two-time All-American Joe Alt, a Notre Dame Fighting Irish alum projected to be anywhere from 6-foot-7 to 6-foot-9, depending on which site you read.
It's become clear that new head coach Jim Harbaugh, new Chargers general manager, and new Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman are prioritizing physicality in a "smashmouth" system, where Justin Herbert will run the football more often (despite boasting one of the great arms in the modern game), and will simultaneously be given more time with which he can operate out of the pocket.
From left to right, L.A.'s starting offensive line will boast Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, newly-signed center Bradley Bozeman, Trey Pipkins III and Alt. Alt had served as left tackle throughout his Notre Dame tenure, but is being shifted to accomodate incumbent Slater. To accomodate Alt, meanwhile, Pipkins is being moved to guard from right tackle.
The Bolts are going to have their work cut out for them as they look to return to the playoffs, following a 5-12 "gap year" of futility so embarassing that it inspired owner Dean Spanos to can both head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco midseason. Harbaugh arrives with a championship pedigree after his nine-year tenure at Michigan culminated with a CFP national championship, while Hortiz's longtime team, the Baltimore Ravens, won two Super Bowls during his 25-year stint with the franchise.
More Chargers: Recounting Legendary Bolt's Decision to Boycott 1965 All-Star Game