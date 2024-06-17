Chargers News: How LA May Handle QB Depth Behind Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers will head into the 2024 season with their star and one of the highest-paid quarterbacks on their side, Justin Herbert. Herbert will enter his fifth year in the league, and he hopes to take his play and team to the next level.
Herbert will be the clean and concise QB1 for the Bolts; however, how will the rest of the depth chart develop? Backup quarterbacks played more than ever in 2023 due to the injuries many of the starting quarterbacks suffered and the subpar performance of other quarterbacks.
Unfortunately, Herbert was part of that when he injured his right index finger in his throwing hand. Herbert's backup could play a huge part again if worse comes to worse.
That backup will likely be five-year Charger quarterback Easton Stick. According to Gavino Borquez of The Charger Wire, Stick will be QB2 behind Herbert.
"The Chargers re-signed Stick to serve as Herbert's backup," Borquez wrote. "Stick had served as the backup with zero experience as a starter until this past season when Herbert was sidelined with his finger injury. Stick went on to start the final four games and finished with 1,129 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a score on 27 carries."
Borquez has the Chargers' seventh-round draft pick in 2023, Max Duggan, fail to make the team again.
"Duggan was drafted in the seventh round last year, yet he still ended up on the practice squad," Borquez wrote. "I see that as the likely scenario again."
QB1 is clear as day. The only hope is he stays healthy for the entire season now. The stage will be set soon.
