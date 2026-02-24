Quentin Johnston's Fifth-Year Option Price Tag for Chargers Revealed

The Los Angeles Chargers, along with every other NFL team, have decisions to make this offseason regarding fifth-year options on their 2023 first round picks. For the Chargers, the decision will be centered around wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who was taken with the No.21 overall pick three years ago.

Since then, Johnston has been solid, but nothing spectacular. He's actually coming off of a career year, hauling in 51 receptions for 735 yards and 8 touchdowns. In fact, Johnston's had 8 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. He may not have lived up to the 'first round pick' moniker just yet, but Johnston's been close to putting it all together.

The main downside has been his drops, as Johnston had 10 over his first two seasons. He really cleaned things up in 2025, dropping just two passes on 84 targets. With three seasons under his belt, Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have to make a decision on Johnston, whom they didn't draft.

Quentin Johnston's fifth-year option number revealed

Quentin Johnston | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Chargers will have until May 1st to make a decision on Johnston. His fifth-year option will be worth $15,935,000 for 2027, according to Spotrac. It's important to note that fifth-year options are fully guaranteed contracts once picked up.

When looking at wide receiver salaries, that $15.9 million cap number would put Johnston within the top 32. He'd be one spot ahead of Cooper Kupp ($15M) and behind Jerry Jeudy ($17.5M). All things considered, the Chargers should pick up Johnston's fifth-year option.

One major factor they have to consider is Johnston breaking out in 2026 under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. If they don't have Johnston under contract through 2027 due to the fifth-year option, they run the risk of losing him in free agency next offseason. Or, they'll lose all leverage and be forced to hand over a major extension.

All things considered, it sounds like the Chargers should pick up Johnston's option.

