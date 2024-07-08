Chargers News: How Los Angeles Can Improve Rush Game with Unique Help
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for a vital 2024 season, and it will all start in a couple of weeks with the training camp. It won't be our first look at the team, but the anticipation will be at an all-time high as we get to see how this team can possibly shape up.
Training camp will provide us with that opportunity, and an unexpected group could help get this offense up and running. The tight end room has many new faces; only two of the six are returners. Besides that, there are a ton of new faces, and they could play a key role in getting the most out of the running.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh loves to establish the run and will do so with the Bolts. While all eyes will be on the offensive line, the tight ends could play a massive role in getting this offensive run game where they need to go.
Omar Navarro of Chargers.com spoke with run game coordinator/tight ends coach Andy Bischoff and said that the tight ends must go the extra mile to help that group reach its full potential.
"We have [the] guys in this room that have an opportunity to compete and give us the room that we need to have," Chargers run game coordinator/tight ends coach Andy Bischoff said in early April. "This offense needs tight ends to be productive whether we're running it, passing it, blocking — they have to be real tight ends. That's the kind of room that we're trying to build."
The tight ends are the do-it-all type of players, and in Harbaugh's system, they must if they want to be a successful football team.
The six guys responsible for doing just that will be Will Dissly, Hayden Hurst, Donald Parham, Jr., Stone Smartt, Ben Mason (TE/FB), Luke Benson, and Zach Heins. Realistically, it will be up to Dissly, Hurst, and Parham Jr. to do their part and make way for the running backs.
Greg Roman's offense will ask a lot from the tight end, and we'll find out in a couple of weeks from now who will be up for the challenge to do the necessary things for the L.A. offense to succeed.
