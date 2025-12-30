Chargers resting starters for NFL playoffs has Patriots fans fired up
The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t making many friends with the decision to rest Justin Herbert and potentially various other starters during the Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers have plenty of reasons to do so, of course. Tops on the list is the beating Herbert has taken all season, which includes playing just a week after surgery on his fractured non-throwing hand.
The Chargers have playoff seeding at stake in Week 18, but there are various outcomes and potential playoff opponents, with little actual control over those things.
Resting Herbert and maximizing the chances he’s fresh, healthy and ready to do some of those MVP-like things he’s flashed at times all season, but in the playoffs when it matters most, makes sense.
Patriots react to Chargers resting starters for NFL playoffs
New England Patriots fans and those around the team seem the most bothered by the Chargers’ decision to rest starters.
Harbaugh and Co. doing so effectively hands the Broncos the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Patriots will need to play for the No. 2 seed in Week 18 so that they can dodge either the Buffalo Bills or Houston Texans in the NFL Playoffs’ opening round.
Patriots fans aren’t thrilled about the situation, but there’s also something funny happening: Those same Patriots fans seem to view the Chargers as New England's best Round 1 matchup.
Oddly enough, Chargers fans tend to feel the same way about the Patriots. The alternative is playing a pesky Pittsburgh Steelers team or a Jacksonville Jaguars squad that blew them out earlier this year.
The reality? Probably somewhere in the middle. The Patriots are 13-3 and have an MVP-contending quarterback with Drake Maye and his 30 touchdowns against eight interceptions. But they also have leading receiver Stefon Diggs in potential hot water and could struggle with a Khalil Mack-led defense.
Regardless, this slowly seems to be the first-round matchup both fanbases want.
Chargers resting starters earns big Patriots reactions
