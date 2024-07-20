Chargers News: Is Drafting J.K. Dobbins in Fantasy Worth It?
As the Los Angeles Chargers get set for the new year, they have some questions to answer regarding the running back position. The team brought in veterans Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to replace Austin Ekeler, giving them some high upside.
But both Edwards and Dobbins have seen multiple injuries throughout their careers. Dobbins, specifically, is returning from a torn Achilles that he suffered at the beginning of last season.
When healthy, Dobbins has shown that he is electric on the field. But the problem is that he hasn't been able to remain healthy throughout.
But under new head coach Jim Harbaugh's system, Dobbins could see an increased role. With this, it could make him a good option for fantasy purposes if he can remain on the field.
Riley Thomas of FanDuel examined whether or not Dobbins was a good bet for fantasy this season. Due to injuries, Thomas is betting against anyone taking Dobbins.
"Dobbins has simply struggled to stay on the field. Since entering the league in 2020, he has played in at least eight games in only two seasons. His 2020 campaign is the only noteworthy finish as RB21. This will likely be a split group from start to finish, but Edwards and Vidal are standing out as the best picks. I simply cannot trust Dobbins' health."
Edwards seems to be the starter for this team to enter the year but Dobbins could make his mark at some point. Los Angeles may be cautious with Dobbins early on while he fully recovers, limiting his potential fantasy upside.
Dobbins could be good as a stash-away type of running back or a "break in case of emergency" situation. But until he proves himself on the field, it may be better to stay away from him in fantasy this season.
More Chargers: Chargers Announce New Security Partnership for The Bolt