Chargers Announce New Security Partnership for The Bolt
Salient Operations Group announced its multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. The esteemed professional sports security company will be the Official Physical Protection Provider for the Chargers' new headquarters and training facility, according to Chargers.com
"We are thrilled to partner with the Los Angeles Chargers as they embark on this exciting new chapter...Our extensive experience in securing professional sports facilities ensures that the Chargers can rely on us to provide elevated security solutions tailored to their specific needs. This partnership underscores our commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver industry-leading security services to the professional sports industry."- CEO Mitchell McAlister, via Chargers.com
This partnership will offer the Chargers a wide range of security services including embedded security programs, special event security, and specialized risk management support. Salient will be able to effectively create a safe and predictable environment for players, staff, and visitors.
"Ensuring the safety and security of our players, staff, and visitors is paramount as we continue to strive for excellence both on and off the field...Salient's expertise in professional sports security, combined with their commitment to innovation and integrity, makes them the perfect partner for our new state-of-the-art training facility in El Segundo. This collaboration underscores our dedication to creating a secure and optimal environment for all Chargers' activities, and we look forward to a successful partnership."- A.G. Spanos, via Chargers.com
The Chargers recently built a brand new, 14-acre training facility known as The Bolt in El Segundo, California. The new training facility will serve as the franchise's home base for practices and administrative operations, which is why a partnership with a reputable professional sports security company is necessary.
Salient has previous experience serving other professional teams across many different sports, such as the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.
More Chargers: LA Defense Hinges on Key Position Ahead of Training Camp