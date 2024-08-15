Chargers News: Jesse Minter Breaks Down Why Secondary Players Are Being Cross-Trained
Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter wants his unit to be versatile. He told reporters on Wednesday that players are being cross-trained in order to put the next best player on the field.
"Number one I think it's for their own individual value for the roster and trying to put themselves in the best position," Minter said. "I think you got to be really careful sometimes of 'Who is the next best football player?' If your fourth guy goes down, I want the next-best player in the game. OK, he's a safety, he's a corner, he's a nickel. I want the next best football player in there."
Minter's defense has been dominant from joint practices to the preseason opener on Saturday. In the matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, the unit was only on the field for 79 plays. In those 79 plays, the defense made sure to make splash plays.
One big play was a run stuff on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Linebacker Shane Lee stopped the Seahawks at the goal line.
The unit also posted three sacks, seven tackles for loss and seven pass breakups.
The Chargers defense also showed out against the Los Angeles Rams in their joint practice on Aug. 4. The defense forced six turnovers.
The results show that Minter's teaching methods are certainly paying off.
"I think we try to approach it that way in teaching the guys position," Minter added. "It doesn't always perfectly line up like that. A corner can't go in there and always play safety and vice versa but I do think the versatility allows you to try to keep your best players out there and always have that next best guy available."
The Chargers defense struggled in 2023. The pass rush unit was ranked 20th in the league. Under former head coach Brandon Staley, the unit allowed fourth-downs to be converted at almost 60%.
The Los Angeles defense last season was considered one of the most mediocre unit in the NFL.
Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh brought his former defensive coordinator at Michigan to turn things around. So far, Minter's unit looks reliable.
Minter certainly has the talent to transform the unit into an elite defense. The defense features veterans Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, Derwin James Jr., Asante Samuel Jr., and Tuli Tuipolutu.
The defensive woes seem to be a thing of the past, but there is a lot of football left to play.