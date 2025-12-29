Chargers player shoots down conspiracy theories, blames himself for big mistakes

The Los Angeles Chargers had their AFC West hopes and big AFC playoff seeding hopes dashed during the crushing Week 17 loss to the Houston Texans.

Massive mistakes in key moments, plus a controversial call from NFL referees, cost the Chargers that game.

No gaffes were bigger than the two busted coverages that allowed the Texans to score a pair of early touchdowns, though.

And no player took more heat for those than safety Elijah Molden.

But hardly 24 hours removed from the loss, another Chargers player stepped up on social media and defended Molden, proclaiming the fault all his own.

Chargers player blames himself for defense's critical mistakes

Fans wouldn’t be shocked to discover it is beloved veteran Chargers safety Tony Jefferson taking all the blame on his own shoulders.

Commenting on a film critique from a fan on social media (that had profanity and has since been deleted), Jefferson said the blown coverage was his fault: “This was on me . Not Molden. He couldn’t have played it any better.”

This was on me . Not Molden. He couldn’t have played it any better — Tony Jefferson (@Tljefferson23) December 29, 2025

Chargers coaches and otherwise said in the aftermath of the loss that the secondary had two coverages to pick from as those plays unfolded and that communication is a key factor in how it plays out.

We know how it played out. And now we know who is apparently responsible.

Jefferson has been a wild success story for the Chargers in Jesse Minter’s defense since returning to the NFL last year. He’s on the active roster and starting because, after trading a safety in the move that brought pass-rusher Odafe Oweh to town, safeties like RJ Mickens suffered injuries.

The Chargers are the only defense with more interceptions (19) than passing TDs allowed (16) this season 🔋



LA and Houston are tied for the lowest opponent passer rating allowed through 17 weeks (74.8) pic.twitter.com/POLcZkzsEB — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 29, 2025

In fact, Molden himself has been battling multiple injury issues after earning the new contract last offseason, too.

Despite all of the miscues that cost them the game, the Chargers only lost by four against one of the nastiest front sevens about to enter the playoffs and capable of exploiting the injured line in front of Justin Herbert.

That’s encouraging and if the defense can get a few miscues like this cleaned up, perhaps a good sign. It’s also a reminder that things aren’t always what they seem to outside observers.

