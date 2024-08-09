Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh on Joey Bosa, 'Likely Ready to Go When Season Starts'
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed defensive star Joey Bosa would “likely be ready to go when the season starts," per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
The veteran was injured in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Bosa left with a trainer toward the end of the practice after sustaining a left hand or wrist injury.
The details of Bosa's injury have not been revealed but the update from Harbaugh provides some relief for fans.
It's evident that Bosa won't don the powder blue in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Seattle Seahawks but several starters will also be watching the game.
The most notable of starters is quarterback Justin Herbert who is dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot.
Additionally, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards won't be suiting up for the Chargers' preseason opener. Fellow edge rusher Khalil Mack will also sit out of Saturday's game.
Harbaugh also said that a few others players won't be participating.
"There's a couple on each side of the ball. There's a few others that won't be playing," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript.
Some starters will take an active role on Saturday, including Zion Johnson.
Bosa and Mack are set to be the pillars of the defense, at least that's what Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter envisions for the unit.
Minter was brought on by Harbaugh who spent last season working together at Michigan.
Minter was pleased by the unit's performance at the joint practice with the Rams where the defense forced six turnovers.
It's important to note that the Rams were short three of their starting lineman; however, the showing was definitely a confidence boost for the Chargers defense.
Last season, the unit was one of the worst in the NFL but given its most recent performance, the defense is likely to make great strides this season.
Bosa has missed a number of games in the last two seasons due to injuries but his absence has given him extra motivation to get things going in 2024.
Alongside Mack, Bosa is another veteran presence for the defense. He plays a pivotal role in Minter's scheme and Harbaugh's most recent update for the defensive edge is great news for the Chargers.
If Bosa remains healthy, his crucial role on the defense sets him up to have a phenomenal season in 2024.