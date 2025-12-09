Chargers drastically improve playoff odds after wild overtime win over Eagles
The talk all week and the game all night was about Justin Herbert's left hand. But when the Los Angeles Chargers desperately needed a play to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, it was the right hand of cornerback with the tip and then the right hand of safety Tony Jefferson with the interception to save the day.
In one of the wackiest games in franchise history, the Chargers beat the Eagles, 22-19, in overtime on Monday Night Football. The win improves the Bolts to 9-4, allows them to keep their No. 5 seed in the AFC Playoffs and increases their chances of making the postseason to 79 percent with four games remaining.
The wild game before a national TV audience featured Herbert getting sacked seven times and throw for only 139 yards while the teams combined for eight turnovers and nine field goals. The Chargers intercepted Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts four times, including Jefferson's game-clincher at the 1-yard line.
A look at how the win impacts the Chargers and the AFC Playoff standings:
AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE AFTER WEEK 14
Division Leaders
1. Denver Broncos 11-2
2. New England Patriots 11-2
3. Jacksonville Jaguars 9-4
4. Pittsburgh Steelers 7-6
___________________________
Wild Cards
5. Los Angeles Chargers 9-4
6. Buffalo Bills 9-4
7. Houston Texans 8-5
__________________________
In The Hunt
8. Indianapolis Colts 8-5
