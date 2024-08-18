Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Reveals Advice Bolts Legend Dan Fouts Gave Team
Los Angeles Chargers legendary quarterback Dan Fouts gave a motivational speech regarding the iconic San Diego Chargers playoff game dubbed as 'The Epic in Miami.'
The 1981 AFC Divisional Playoff matchup between the San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins is regarded as one of the greatest contests in Chargers history.
Fouts threw for 433 yards and tied the score at 38 in the final moments of the game. His 9-yard touchdown pass forced overtime. San Diego's kicker Rolf Benirschke made a 29-yard field goal in overtime to send the Chargers to the AFC championship.
The former quarterback recounted the epic game to the Chargers' current team. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was equally enamored by Fouts' speech as his team.
"You know, it was a tremendous message about playing for your teammate and playing to win," Harbaugh said. "He told a great story about the game in Miami, "The Epic in Miami." It was cool to hear that story from his perspective and the stalwart effort of he and his teammates and Kellen Winslow. Most people are going to have to YouTube that, but I remember watching it as a youngster. I hope our guys do, hope they do YouTube it."
Hall of Famer tight end Kellen Winslow recorded 13 receptions for 166 yards, a touchdown, and a blocked field goal. Winslow's performance is considered one of the greatest playoff performances by an individual player in NFL history. Another unforgettable scene was when the tight end's teammates carried him off the field because Winslow was so exhausted.
Three Bolts surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark in the playoff matchup to clinch the 41-38 victory.
"He also talked about not being a huge motivational guy but shared how he and the offensive line guys would have a dinner every Saturday night," Harbaugh added. "If the team won the previous game, Dan would buy everybody dinner, there would be steak and lobster; if they lost the game then they'd have to buy him dinner and it was spaghetti. During that 'Epic in Miami' he was talking about, got down toward the end of the drive and said, “What’s it going to be, guys? Steak or spaghetti?” Cool stuff. Hall of Famer Dan Fouts got a great reception from the team. The guys loved him."
The Chargers haven't had a game as epic as the 1981 playoff matchup in a long time. Now, with the Harbaugh era in full swing, the franchise has another opportunity for another playoff run.