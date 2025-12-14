Trade acquisition in rotation with high-priced free agent to protect Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium today. The Chargers have dealt with a nightmarish level of injuries to their offensive line this season.
The Chargers opening drive featured a heavy dose of jumbo packages featuring extra offensive linemen and a fullback. The strategy was likely in response to the sub-freezing temperatures in Kansas City.
Trade acquisition Trevor Penning, who was acquired from the New Orleans Saints at the trade deadline, was utilized as the sixth offensive lineman on the opening drive. Penning was utilized in these jumbo packages heavily in overtime against the Philadelphia Eagles last week.
Chargers plug in Trevor Penning for Mehki Becton
At the end of the first quarter, for the second offensive drive of the game, the Chargers had a different offensive line combination on the field. The Chargers replaced struggling prized free agent offensive lineman Mekhi Becton at right guard with Trevor Penning.
There has been no injury announcement for Becton.
Becton returns on next series
Chargers starting right guard Mehki Becton returned to the field after one drive on the sidelines. Trevor Penning who rotated in returned as the extra offensive lineman on jumbo packages.
It appears that Jim Harbaugh's offense is attempting a rotation to aid Becton's struggles.
Becton and the Chargers
Mekhi Becton has been publicly voiced his frustrations with how the Chargers have handled his snaps and knee problems in his first season with the franchise. Specifically how the Chargers have handled his limitations, noting things are being done differently than he's used to.
The Chargers have been struggling to protect Herbert and Becton is coming off arguably his worst performance this season against his former team on Monday Night Football.
Trevor Penning has replaced Becton at right guard again late in the second quarter. The Chargers are running a clear rotation at right guard so far in the first half of the game.
The Chargers will need to figure out their offensive identity going forward. It will be paramount in this game and the run up to the playoffs.
