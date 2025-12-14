Trade acquisition in rotation with high-priced free agent to protect Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium today. The Chargers have dealt with a nightmarish level of injuries to their offensive line this season.

The Chargers opening drive featured a heavy dose of jumbo packages featuring extra offensive linemen and a fullback. The strategy was likely in response to the sub-freezing temperatures in Kansas City.

Trade acquisition Trevor Penning, who was acquired from the New Orleans Saints at the trade deadline, was utilized as the sixth offensive lineman on the opening drive. Penning was utilized in these jumbo packages heavily in overtime against the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Chargers plug in Trevor Penning for Mehki Becton

At the end of the first quarter, for the second offensive drive of the game, the Chargers had a different offensive line combination on the field. The Chargers replaced struggling prized free agent offensive lineman Mekhi Becton at right guard with Trevor Penning.

Trevor Penning is in for Mekhi Becton at RG. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 14, 2025

There has been no injury announcement for Becton.

Becton returns on next series

Chargers starting right guard Mehki Becton returned to the field after one drive on the sidelines. Trevor Penning who rotated in returned as the extra offensive lineman on jumbo packages.

It appears that Jim Harbaugh's offense is attempting a rotation to aid Becton's struggles.

Becton and the Chargers

Mekhi Becton has been publicly voiced his frustrations with how the Chargers have handled his snaps and knee problems in his first season with the franchise. Specifically how the Chargers have handled his limitations, noting things are being done differently than he's used to.

Becton has grown frustrated with his performance and how the team is managing his health, which he described as being "done a different way.”



“Just stay healthy and try to finish every game -- if I'm allowed” - he said of his goals. https://t.co/m5x2fsnjmx — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 29, 2025

The Chargers have been struggling to protect Herbert and Becton is coming off arguably his worst performance this season against his former team on Monday Night Football.

Trevor Penning has replaced Becton at right guard again late in the second quarter. The Chargers are running a clear rotation at right guard so far in the first half of the game.

The Chargers will need to figure out their offensive identity going forward. It will be paramount in this game and the run up to the playoffs.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers warned stumble vs. Chiefs could lead to missing playoffs

Ladd McConkey injury updates: Latest news, buzz on Chargers WR for Week 15 vs Chiefs

AI makes shocking prediction as Chargers try to sweep Chiefs for first time since 2013

Chargers keep becoming bigger underdogs before kickoff vs. Chiefs

RELATED: Making sense of Quentin Johnston's surprise addition to Chargers injury report