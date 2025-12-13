AI makes shocking prediction as Chargers try to sweep Chiefs for first time since 2013

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't swept the Kansas City Chiefs since their quarterback was Philip Rivers in 2013. Since then, the Bolts are an ugly 4-19 against their AFC West rivals.

The Chargers beat the Chiefs in Week 1 in Brazil, so ...

We know lots of human beings around the NFL that have tired of Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift and the Chiefs' dynasty and are rooting for the Chargers Sunday afternoon. Now there's an AI computer model predicting those fans will be happy.

MORE: Here's the real scenario for Chargers to mathematically eliminate Chiefs from playoffs

The Chargers - combined with a couple of other AFC results - could mathematically eliminate the Chiefs from the playoffs. A popular computer chatbot believes the Chargers will win, 23-21.

Microsoft's popular Copilot chatbot picks games straight up not against the betting line, so its 66-percent success rate (138-70-1) isn't too surprising. In Week 14 it went 9-5 in NFL games, incorrectly picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the Atlanta Falcons to kick off Week 15 last Thursday night.

A Chargers' win would not only propel them to 10-4, at the top of the AFC Wild Card race and with a chance to catch the Denver Broncos for the AFC West title.

AI's analysis of Chargers-Chiefs:

"For the second consecutive week, we are picking an underdog to upset the Chiefs. We are concerned about the Chiefs' banged-up offensive line, which could be without its top three tackles, holding up against a "strong" Chargers defense."

MORE: Chargers deserve 'flex' schedule change in perfect primetime season

Says USA Today's human analysis;

"While many metrics like EPA still hold a favorable view of the Chiefs, things just haven't come together for the team this season. Copilot is right to be afraid of how their offensive line will hold up against the Chargers' pass rush, and this could be the final nail in the coffin for Kansas City's playoff chances."

Justin Herbert | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

