Chargers News: Joe Alt Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Crucial Matchup vs Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers' top offensive lineman, rookie Joe Alt, will likely be sidelined for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Alt has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's matchup at home.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared the news via Twitter/X.
The 2024 No. 5 overall pick sustained an MCL sprain during the Chargers Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and is now expected to miss Week 4.
The Chargers will now turn to Foster Sarwell to serve as the starting right tackle. It's unclear how long the 21-year-old will be out, but the hope is that it's not too long.
Alt was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and earned first-team AP All-American honors in consecutive years. He established himself as one of the most complete offensive linemen in college, and the hope is that he can do the same in the NFL.
The Chargers have been hit hard by the injury bug. Alt is not the only one who could be out for the Bolts this Sunday.
L.A. will be without Rashawn Slater, Junior Colson, and Joey Bosa. As of Saturday, Justin Herbert, Ja'Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard, Joe Alt, and Kristian Fulton are among the players listed as questionable. The Chargers will likely be without Alt and possibly Herbert.
Herbert exited last week's game after he re-aggravated his high ankle sprain, which he suffered in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.
The Chargers felt like he was ready to go last week, but that ended up not being a good move.
"[He] said he felt better today than he did last Friday and was able to do some things today," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said.
Earlier this week, Herbert said he felt much better than he did last week, and he remains questionable for Week 4. Bosa is the other key Charger who they will be without for Week 4 due to a hip injury. The edge rusher did not participate in training during the week and will not suit up for Sunday's game. The 29-year-old has had trouble staying healthy for the past three seasons.
Of the possible 37 games he could have played in the past two seasons, including these three games this season, Bosa has only played 17. Alt will be missed on Sunday against a tough and stifling Chiefs defense, although they are ranked the No. 26 total defense thus far.