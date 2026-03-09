Instant Grade: Chargers Signing Alec Ingold To Solidify Fullback Position

The Los Angeles Chargers are going through a massive change on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The hiring of Mike McDaniel as new offensive coordinator will bring wholesale change to the style and personnel needed on offense.

The Chargers are not wasting any time this offseason and are not waiting for the start of free agency. The Chargers have already re-signed defensive stars Teair Tart and Khalil Mack. They also filled their starting center role immediately following the retirement of Bradley Bozeman. Los Angeles did not wait for the legal negotiation window for free agency to open and signed recently released veteran center Tyler Biadasz.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has brought his experience and philosophy of navigating the compensatory pick formula from Baltimore to Los Angeles. Players who are released, as opposed to those who are on expiring contracts, are not subjects of the compensatory pick formula. Hortiz is hyper-aware of maximizing the formula and values signing players who are great fits and do not count towards it.

Fans and experts have been keeping a keen eye on former Dolphins who may specifically fit a Mike McDaniel offense in Los Angeles. One of the most often discussed players was fullback Alec Ingold, and per expectations, he was released on Thursday, March 6th.

The Chargers wasted no time at all and negotiated a deal to bring Ingold to Los Angeles as the Chargers new fullback.

Chargers signing FB Alec Ingold to a 2-year, $7.5M deal. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/geqGlFr0au — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026

Alec Ingold Chargers signing earns an 'A' grade

The move to sign Alec Ingold was obvious, but that does not reduce the importance of the signing for the Chargers. Mike McDaniel will be bringing in a new offensive system and terminology. Ingold has been with Mike McDaniel all four years in Miami and is very familiar with his system.

The Chargers have a very young running back room with second-year back Omarion Hampton and third-year back Kimani Vidal leading the way. Ingold's experience in the offense and the NFL will be invaluable to a group of young backs.

Alec Ingold is a hard-nosed veteran who does little on the field that registers on the stat sheet. The Chargers have seen Ingold several times over the past few seasons as an opponent.

Alec Ingold (2025)



vs. Chargers - Week 6



Use your fullbacks, Kids.#PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/59ooty0c0K — Last of the Fullbacks (@TheLastFullback) October 17, 2025

Mike McDaniel likes to use versatile fullbacks as lead blockers. The Chargers have used fullbacks in the past but in a much different manner. Joe Hortiz brought in a familiar face for the system who will provide veteran leadership in a young room, all while not counting against the compensatory pick formula. Signing Alec Ingold was a perfect match all around.