Chargers Agree to Terms With Free Agent OL Cole Strange

The Los Angeles Chargers got started on Justin Herbert’s offensive line late on the first day of NFL free agency’s legal tampering window.

There, the Chargers agreed to terms with free agent guard Cole Strange, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A first-round pick in 2022, Strange spent 2022-2024 with the New England Patriots before eventually ending up with McDaniel and the Dolphins last September.

Per the report, it’s a two-year deal worth $13 million for Strange, who reunites with former head coach Mike McDaniel after their days with the Miami Dolphins together.

Chargers to sign OL Cole Strange: What it means for free agency, NFL draft

Cole Strange | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Chargers signed Tyler Biadasz as the new center for Herbert before free agency even got rolling. He was cut elsewhere, so they didn't have to wait until the market or legal tampering window opened.

Not long after though, the Chargers lost starting guard Zion Johnson to another team during the tampering window.

Granted, the Chargers probably weren't going to want to play ball on the bidding war for Johnson, a former first-round pick with apparent upside. Quality line help in the NFL is at a premium.

For now, Strange likely arrives with the promise of being in the mix for a starting guard job. But the Chargers could easily address the position in the first round of the upcoming draft. Adding another veteran on top of the Trevor Penning re-signing feels almost inevitable at this point, too.

A year ago, Strange played 99 percent of Miami's offensive snaps across his 14 games. He finished with a 54.9 grade at Pro Football Focus, good for 58th out of the 81 guards graded.

Grades aside, McDaniel obviously identified Strange as a needed piece while he looks to install his new blocking schemes and overall offense for the Chargers. It's the same thing he did with signing fullback Alec Ingold, too.

As this point, it's safe to think that Strange won't be the last Chargers signing to follow this theme, either.

