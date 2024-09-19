Chargers News: Justin Herbert Attempting to Play Sunday With Significant Injury
Justin Herbert returned to practice Thursday but didn't participate in any drills during the portion of practice open to the media. The fact that Herbert suited up for practice, indicates the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is determined to play Sunday.
Herbert's ankle was heavily taped at practice. The Chargers' injury report released Wednesday listed Herbert didn't practice because of an ankle injury.
Herbert sustained the injury in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. Herbert told reporters he got "rolled up" following a fumble in the third quarter.
The quarterback was seen pointing to his right shin after the play. Trainers worked on his right foot and shin for a portion of the game. Herbert also spent some time in the medical tent.
"I must've just got rolled up," Herbert told reporters after the game. "Big pile, got rolled up. Walked off, was a little sore, taped it up, went in and got X-rays. I'll know more in the next couple of days, but was able to finish the game and keep moving around on it."
Reporters spotted Herbert limping after the Week 2 matchup.
On Monday, it was reported that Herbert's x-rays came back negative, an indication that the injury wouldn't keep the quarterback sidelined for too long.
Herbert completed 14 of 20 passes for 130 yards on Sunday. He also had two touchdowns to Quentin Johnston.
The Chargers quarterback has thrown a total of 274 yards through two games, an uncharacteristic total for a quarterback who would compile 200-plus yards in most games last season.
Chargers offensive coordinator told reporters the role Herbert plays in the run game.
"He's heavily involved in play selection and what we might end up running at times," Roman told the media. "That's a big responsibility on a quarterback. Our vision we get the run game going and the complementary play action pass when we can...That's what we're chasing."
If Herbert doesn't play in Week 3, the Chargers will look to backup quarterback Easton Stick to lead the offense.
Stick had a poor preseason performance, but he remained the Chargers' primary backup quarterback. Veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been listed as the emergency quarterback in the first two games of the sason.
Stick has filled in for Herbert before. In 2023, the North Dakota State alum started the final four games of the season after Herbert sustained a season-ending injury.
The Chargers are on an upward trajectory, but if the offense is missing Herbert, the outcome likely won't be the same in Week 3.