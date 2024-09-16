Chargers' Justin Herbert Seen Limping After Game, Went For X-Rays to Determine Severity
Justin Herbert was seen limping postgame. He got an X-ray done but will have more information about the injury this week, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim.
Herbert told reporters he got "rolled up" following a fumble in the third quarter. The quarterback was seen pointing to his right shin after the play. Trainers worked on his right foot and shin for a portion of the game and Herbert spent some time in the medical tent.
"I must've just got rolled up," Herbert told reporters postgame. "Big pile, got rolled up. Walked off, was a little sore, taped it up, went in and got X-rays. I'll know more in the next couple of days, but was able to finish the game and keep moving around on it."
Herbert didn't miss a snap despite his trip to the medical tent. The best-case scenario for the Chargers would be if Herbert's injury isn't anything serious. However, if it's more than a bump or bruise, it'll be a major setback for a team that is on an upward trajectory.
Herbert has already dealt with an injury this year. He was sidelined in training camp after he sustained a plantar fascia injury to his right foot.
Herbert didn't practice from July 31 to the end of August. He was confined to a walking boot for two weeks. On Aug. 15, he was seen for the first time without the boot at practice.
The concerning part about his plantar fascia injury was the potential lingering effects it could have. Because Herbert's injury was on his planting foot, it could've made his step-back position uncomfortable or even painful.
Thankfully, Herbert was cleared by team doctors of the plantar fascia injury ahead of the Week 1 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
If Herbert's current injury is serious, then the Chargers may have to rely on backup quarterbacks Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke in Week 3.
Stick struggled in the preseason and arguably regressed from his 2023 performance. Stick has replaced Herbert before. The North Dakota State alum started the final four games of 2023 when Herbert was sidelined by a season-ending injury.
The Chargers are currently 2-0 for the first time since 2012. If Herbert were to sit out a game, or worse, multiple games, it would definitely halt the momentum the Chargers have created thus far.
Hopefully, Herbert is ready to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.
