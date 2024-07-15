Chargers News: Justin Herbert Numbered Among Game's Elite QBs
The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping for a big turnaround season in 2024, and many expected them to do just that. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is a big reason many believe the Bolts will be a force to be reckoned with, and while that may be true, it will be on the shoulders of quarterback Justin Herbert to lead this team to the next level.
Despite not yet achieving significant team success in his career, Herbert's exceptional talent has earned him widespread recognition as one of the league's most promising quarterbacks. As he enters his fifth season, his undeniable skill has placed him among the top 10, with executives, scouts, and coaches ranking him an impressive No. 6.
One AFC personnel evaluator says Herbert's big arm is the reason he holds him to such a high status.
"Big, strong, fast, powerful arm," an AFC personnel evaluator said. "Will stare down some targets and try to make some hero-type plays at times -- holding the ball too long and throwing into tight windows -- but he has everything you want. Touch, velocity, size, athletic ability."
As mentioned earlier, Herbert won't be shouldering the responsibility alone. With Harbaugh by his side, the 26-year-old is set to receive the support and guidance that could unlock his true potential, a prospect that should reassure and instill confidence in the Chargers' fan base.
"I think [head coach Jim] Harbaugh might finally unlock him, with more emphasis on the run to support him," said an NFL personnel director of Herbert. "Sure, he's got to play bigger in some big games. But he's going on, what, his fourth different coordinator? It's not always his fault they've struggled."
Herbert was ranked as the No. 5 quarterback entering last season. His highest ranking on this list was No. 3.
There's no denying his talent, coupled with his tremendous size, strength, and leadership, is getting better as the years progress. Although Herbert's 30-32 record is nothing to brag about, that should all change with a winning head coach by his side.
More Chargers: Cam Newton Ranks Shocking QB Over Justin Herbert