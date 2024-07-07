Chargers News: Cam Newton Ranks Shocking QB Over Justin Herbert
Former Carolina Panthers MVP-winning quarterback Cam Newton revealed that he would take Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott over Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert. While advocating that Prescott should be paid what he's worth and is not the only reason for blame for the Cowboys falling short of expectations, Newton listed the NFL starting quarterbacks he would take Prescott over.
Newton would take Prescott over Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, and Trevor Lawrence. He would take Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff over Prescott, via 4th and 1 With Cam Newton on Youtube.
Prescott is 30 and has four more years of experience over Herbert since he was drafted in 2016 while Herbert was drafted in 2020. Prescott has three Pro Bowls compared to Herbert's one. Prescott has led the NFL in touchdown passes before, while Herbert has thrown for over 5,000 yards.
Both players were the Offensive Rookie of the Year. The two have relatively similar accomplishments, though Prescott has been to the playoffs five times while Herbert has only been once.
Of course, Prescott has had better teams around him, particularly during his rookie season when he was helped by an incredible rushing game. He's also had more time for these accomplishments than Herbert, who is still early in his career.
Newton might prefer Prescott right now, but it will take more seasons to decide who is ultimately the better player of the two. With his talent, Herbert undoubtedly has the talent to surpass Prescott, but he'll likely need to earn more accolades to do so.
Newton's opinion is also by no means unanimous. There are plenty of people across the league who rank Herbert ahead of Prescott and are high on Herbert in general. This of course starts with Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has regularly spoken incredibly highly of Herbert since taking the position.
Under Harbaugh's guidance and winning reputation, don't be surprised if Herbert rises to the potential he's capable of and is truly seen as one of the league's best.