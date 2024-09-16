Chargers News: Justin Herbert Receives Big Update on Leg Injury
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Justin Herbert's x-rays came back negative, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
Herbert told reporters postgame that he got "rolled up" after a fumble in the third quarter. After he went down, Herbert was seen pointing to his right shin following the play. Trainers worked on his right foot and shin and Herbert even spent some time in the medical tent.
"I must've just got rolled up," Herbert told reporters after the game. "Big pile, got rolled up. Walked off, was a little sore, taped it up, went in and got X-rays. I'll know more in the next couple of days, but was able to finish the game and keep moving around on it."
Reporters also spotted Herbert limping postgame which was worrisome. However, the latest news indicates Herbert won't be sidelined by another injury.
Herbert completed 14 of 20 passes for 130 yards on Sunday. He also had two touchdowns to Quentin Johnston.
Herbert's 130-yard game was his lowest total in any full game of his career. The Oregon product has thrown a total of 274 yards through two games, a total he would've recorded in just one game any other season.
Herbert showed improvement from his first performance of the season. The offense was completely one-sided against the Las Vegas Raiders. The passing game was almost non-existent in Week 1, an uncharacteristic event for a team that used to rely on their quarterback to carry them.
Herbert totaled the second-fewest passing yards in the first half of a game in his career with 67 yards against the Raiders. The Chargers were 4-of-15 on third downs and 2-of-4 in the red zone. Half of the third down conversions were runs, but the final third down was a touchdown to rookie Ladd McConkey.
On Sunday, Herbert had a better performance. He had a number of strong passes that highlighted his underrated talent.
"I think he reminded everybody that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League," head coach Jim Harbaugh said via the team transcript.
The Chargers face the Pittsburgh Steelers next. The team will stay in Carolina to practice for the week and fly over to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Harbaugh believes staying on the East Coast will help the players adjust to the time zone.
The Chargers look to go up 3-0 in Week 3.
